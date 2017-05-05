Jim Parsons Is Trying To Absorb Liberal And Conservative Media

'Big Bang Theory' star and Discovery's 'First in Human' narrator Jim Parsons is making an effort to understand where both sides are coming from.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.
‘Detroit’ star Anthony Mackie’s path is ridiculously similar to that of Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste’s.
Ahead of his residency at Radio City Music Hall, Dave Chappelle reviews comments he made at the then-President-elect back in November.
'The Dark Tower' star Matthew McConaughey moonlights as the creative director for Wild Turkey, while Stephen has a similar side gig as the ambassador for Savage Cock.
The 'Harry Potter' author made Stephen's dream come true by responding to the Twitter DM that Jessica Williams inspired him to send.
'Full Frontal' host Samantha Bee has dual citizenship, and yet has bravely chosen to resist Trump rather than returning to the welcoming arms of Justin Trudeau.
'The Terms of My Surrender' star Michael Moore says the best way to get under Trump's skin is with an army of satire, and wants Stephen to enlist.
'CBS This Morning' co-host Charlie Rose shares a few takeaways from his two interviews of Vladimir Putin, one of which ended with an invitation for a beverage. (Not vodka.)
Laura Benanti recounts the quick turnaround required to pull off her impression of the now-First Lady on a live taping of The Late Show.
Russia may represent bad news for President Donald Trump. But not for his late-night nemesis, Stephen Colbert.
Kenneth Branagh got to hear the reactions of WWII veterans who lived the story that inspired 'Dunkirk.'