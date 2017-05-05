Serra Mesa CVS Pharmacy robbed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Serra Mesa Thursday night of prescription Oxycodone and Percocet pills, police said.
The robbery was reported at 8:54 p.m. at 3332 Sandrock Road, according to San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.
The suspect entered the store and walked to the pharmacy counter where he handed the pharmacist a hand-written note demanding several types of prescription medication. The note also indicated he had a gun, Tansey said.
The pharmacist obtained the requested pain medications and placed them into a bag and gave them to the suspect, Tansey said. The suspect fled the store on foot and into the parking lot.
Witnesses indicated the suspect entered the passenger seat of a blue Toyota Camry, but there was no description of the driver of the vehicle, which fled the scene south on Mission Center Road.
The suspect was described as being between 25 and 30 years old, 5 feet 2 inches to 5 foot 4 inches tall, and with a thin build.
He was seen wearing a black and white baseball cap, black and white T- shirt and a black jacket with a white zipper, along with blue jeans and dark colored shoes.
San Diego police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 6600 block of Park Ridge Boulevard in San Carlos.
Hundreds gathered downtown Saturday morning for a water-front walk to support the city’s homeless population.
Drier air is moving into the region Friday bringing with it more typical San Diego summer weather to replace the recent humidity.
A 50-year-old Temecula man was fatally injured on a North County freeway Saturday morning, when he was ejected from his motorcycle after being hit by a car, according to authorities.
It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish a house fire in Vista this morning, where one victim suffered non-fire related injuries and was airlifted to a local trauma center.
The company that owns the Kearny Mesa strip club Cheetah’s on Friday announced it had dropped a lawsuit against the city of San Diego.