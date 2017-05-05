Suspects crash trying to outrun officers

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two men have been taken into custody after leading police on a chase Thursday night in La Mesa.

According to authorities, a vehicle containing a shooting suspect left the scene of the search warrant and fled from deputies. The vehicle drove erratically before colliding with parked vehicles on Parks Avenue.

The vehicle crashed and the two vehicle occupants were arrested and later booked into San Diego Central Jail.

The suspects were treated for minor injuries.

Story will be updated as more details become available.