Zoe Saldana Was 'Shocked' But Not Mad After Britney Spears Revealed the Actress Was Pregnant With Twins

Zoe Saldana says she wasn't mad when Britney Spears accidentally told the press she was pregnant with twins in 2014, but she was taken aback.
Alec Baldwin and his family spent some time at the Happiest Place on Earth this week, sharing their special bonding moments on social media.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were honored with a special double Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood on Thursday, and the joyous occasion ended up being a wonderfully emotional experience for the longtime loves.
Ashley Graham is happily married to Justin Ervin, but before they tied the knot in 2010, they hit a few rocky moments, beginning with their first date and then later, meeting her family.