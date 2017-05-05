Fatal crash in El Cajon prompts road closure

EL CAJON (CNS) - A man was killed and two were injured Friday in a collision in El Cajon.



The crash in the 1800 block of Avocado Boulevard was reported around 4:15 a.m., according to El Cajon police.



A passenger in one of the vehicles was killed in the crash and both drivers were hurt, according to police.



The two injured people were taken to a hospital to be treated, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.



Police closed Avocado Boulevard in both directions between East Chase Avenue and Fuerte Drive while they investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.