Fatal crash in El Cajon prompts road closure

EL CAJON (CNS) - A man was killed and two were injured Friday in a collision in El Cajon.
   
The crash in the 1800 block of Avocado Boulevard was reported around 4:15 a.m., according to El Cajon police.
   
A passenger in one of the vehicles was killed in the crash and both drivers were hurt, according to police.
   
The two injured people were taken to a hospital to be treated, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.
   
Police closed Avocado Boulevard in both directions between East Chase Avenue and Fuerte Drive while they investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

