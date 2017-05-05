Melania Trump Steals the Show in Yellow as Her Husband Hosts Australian Prime Minister

Clad in yellow, first lady Melania Trump stole the spotlight from the president Thursday night as Donald Trump returned to New York City for the first time since his inauguration.
President John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, appeared on the Today show Friday morning, but the 24-year-old declined to reveal whether he would consider going into politics.
Cops in Belize have ruled that a retired U.S. Marine and his Canadian girlfriend were murdered and determined that theft was not the motive.
A teenage girl was saved by Georgia sheriff’s deputies after she tried to kill herself on Facebook Live, authorities said.
To Tiffani Lee, there were several things wrong with this picture: a little girl was walking down a sidewalk by herself, wearing mismatched shoes and not enough clothes for how cold it was.
U.S. Army Spc. Hilda Clayton died doing what she loved most in life – seizing history by taking images.
A 15-year-old cat was scared for her life while stuck in a tree, where she wound up after being chased by a dog in Georgia.
A Kentucky woman who was pulled over for an alleged DUI reportedly told cops her name was Hillary Clinton.