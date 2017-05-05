Firefighter Dances as He Works in Devastating Floods: 'You've Go - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighter Dances as He Works in Devastating Floods: 'You've Got to Blow Off a Little Steam'

Updated: May 5, 2017 9:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.