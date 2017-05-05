Cooper: Looking to live out golden years in loving home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cooper: Looking to live out golden years in loving home

Posted: Updated:

Breed: Foxhound/Mix 
Gender: Male
Age: 8 years, 1 month (approx)
Weight:  40.2 lbs 
Color: Tan / White 
Spayed/Neutered: Yes 
Adoption Fee: $25.00
ID#: 240503

How I arrived: I was brought in by my previous owner March 31, 2017.

At SDHS: I have been vaccinated, micro-chipped and neutered. I'm now ready for my new home!

Why I am the one for you: My Personality Color Code is Purple; meaning I'm Happy - Go - Lucky...Carefree...Engaging...Adaptive...and Cheerful! I am a sweet old guy looking for a family to love. I enjoy going for walks and relaxing on a cozy bed. In my previous home I really enjoyed my feline friend; we would cuddle and snuggle! I used to get to go to the dog park, which I really enjoyed (especially the car ride there)! My family's favorite thing about me was my caring personality.

My adoption fee includes my spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from TruPanion, and a license if residing in Escondido, San Marcos, Poway, Oceanside, and Vista.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.