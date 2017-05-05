Cooper: Looking to live out golden years in loving home

Cooper is a sweet foxhound mix in his golden years. He loves his walks and relaxing on a cozy bed with his favorite human companions.
Some of the best wineries are right in our backyard! It may be one of the oldest wineries, but they're always doing something new, from free celebrations for mom in a couple days to a weekly art walk every Friday.
It's all about setting goals and chasing greatness while having fun. The USA Jump Stars have taken their love for jump rope and turned it into a tool to land big roles on TV in both shows and commercials and they want to help your kids do the same.
Most parents have never heard of the drug fentanyl, the synthetic pain medication that killed rock musician Prince.
Vapors from a dangerous chemical that runs underground in El Cajon have seeped into people’s homes, new air testing shows, contrary to what some residents were led to expect when they learned of the plume last October. In some homes, people may have breathed the gas for years or even decades.
A San Diego watercraft is pushing the limits of new technology. The Seabreacher can go under, over and through the water for the ultimate thrill ride.
There’s new video showing the care of bottlenose dolphins in the Navy Marine Mammal Program. Animal rights activists say the video shows the dolphins in medical distress and close to death in pens at the SPAWAR facility on Point Loma.
Some of the best artists will come together for the Mission Federal ArtWalk this weekend. The event has been going strong for more than three decades and they don't plan on slowing down anytime soon.