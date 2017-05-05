Surgeon gives update on woman attacked by shark at San Onofre Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An update on the condition of Leeanne Ericson, the woman who was attacked by a shark Saturday in the waters off of San Onofre in northern San Diego County, was given by her surgeon Friday at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Ericson’s admitting trauma surgeon at Scripps, Gail Tominaga, M.D., shared information on behalf of Ericson’s family about the chain of events that transpired during and immediately after the shark attack. Dr. Tominaga also provide a medical update on Ericson’s current medical condition.

Ericson was swimming in the surf off the coast of Camp Pendleton when a shark tore off the back of her thigh "from her glute to her knee," her mother, Christine McKnerney Leidle, wrote on a GoFundMe.com page set up to help with medical costs.

"She was swimming, he was surfing and I guess he heard her scream when he was on the board," said family friend Laura Smith. "He jumped and dove off the board and went looking for her and found her on the bottom and brought her up on the surf board and paddled in with her and tied the leash around her leg to try to control the bleeding until they airlifted her down to the hospital, but if it wasn't for him she wouldn't have made it. He truly save her life."

More than $66,000 had been donated to the victim via GoFundMe as of Friday morning.

Ericson's employer, Pacific Marine Credit Union, has also set up an account into which its customers can transfer money.

We are asking for the generous support and well wishes from the Southern California community to help us provide support for our co-worker in her time of need. All proceeds from the account will go directly to Leeanne and her family.

Donations can be made at any Pacific Marine Credit Union branch location, or by mail. Make checks payable to:

"Support Leeanne"

C/O Pacific Marine Credit Union

1278 Rocky Point Drive

Oceanside, CA 92056

Pacific Marine patrons can also donate over the phone by calling (760) 631-8700.

Saturday's attack was only the 11th recorded in the area in the past seven decades, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The last fatal shark attack in San Diego County was off Fletcher Cove in 2008.

