EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest 'Open' to Hosting 'American Idol' If Show Returns, Source Says

Jennifer Lopez Reveals What It's Like to Date Alex Rodriguez -- and If She Calls Him A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez got grilled by James Corden about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez when she showed up on the Late Late Show on Thursday.

