TONIGHT on CBS News 8: A rise in wildlife activity around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This past winter we've seen an incredible amount of rainfall for our region making for lots of grass and flowers but also contributing to a growth in animal sightings.
CBS News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at the rise in wildlife activity around San Diego County TONIGHT on CBS News 8 at 11pm.
An update on the condition of Leeanne Ericson, the woman who was attacked by a shark Saturday in the waters off of San Onofre in northern San Diego County, was given by her surgeon Friday at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
CBS News 8 paired with Petco Park for Weather Education Day on Thursday, May 4 to teach San Diego school kids about the weather and showcase fun science experiments.
A dozen swimmers from five countries swim from Imperial Beach to Tijuana Friday to raise awareness of immigration issues.
San Diego's congressional delegation voted along party lines Thursday as the Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act narrowly passed the House of Representatives.
A man was shot while sitting in his vehicle in Spring Valley, then was struck by his car as he hopped out, sheriff's officials said Friday.
A spring storm is expected to bring cooler weather, gusty wind, rain and possibly thunderstorms to San Diego County starting this weekend.
Eli Smith, a man on a 13,000-mile mission to walk the four corners of the country in an effort to raise awareness about veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, made a special stop in Oceanside Thursday night.