5 ways the Port of San Diego brings prosperity to our region

The Port of San Diego is home to the largest and most capable shipbuilding and repair cluster on the American West Coast. Five shipyards including BAE Systems, Continental Maritime, General Dynamics NASSCO, Newport News Shipbuilding and Pacific Ship Repair and Fabrication, along with their suppliers, build, repair and maintain U.S. Navy vessels homeported here and commercial vessels bound for the far seas.

The industry employs 14,000 workers, 94 percent of whom are San Diego County residents, 17 percent of whom live within two miles of the shipyards.

Their range of skills and expertise is broad: architects, engineers, machinists, welders, electricians, riggers, plumbers, steamfitters, painters, boilermakers and more. Ship-building and repair-related jobs in the county generate $1.25 billion in payroll and contribute $1.75 billion directly and indirectly to the gross regional product in San Diego County.

As part of the Navy’s “Rebalance to the Pacific,” 60 percent of its surface fleet will be based in the Pacific Ocean by 2020, with a sizeable element homeported in San Diego. That means a dramatic and sustained increase in local shipyards for repair, maintenance and modernization of U.S. naval vessels.

In 2016 the Navy ordered contracts with three San Diego shipyards totaling up to $1.3 billion during the next 5 years to repair and modernize warships. General Dynamics-NASSCO, BAE Systems and Continental Maritime have all received contracts. NASSCO is the largest (and only) new-construction shipyard on the West Coast of the United States.

The shipbuilding and repair industries represent a strategic asset on the West Coast and an important economic contributor for the entire San Diego region.