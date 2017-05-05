Ships are a way of life in San Diego

This is sponsored content and was provided by the Port of San Diego
The Port of San Diego is home to the largest and most capable shipbuilding and repair cluster on the American West Coast. Five shipyards including BAE Systems, Continental Maritime, General Dynamics NASSCO, Newport News Shipbuilding and Pacific Ship Repair and Fabrication, along with their suppliers, build, repair and maintain U.S. Navy vessels homeported here and commercial vessels bound for the far seas.
The industry employs 14,000 workers, 94 percent of whom are San Diego County residents, 17 percent of whom live within two miles of the shipyards.
Their range of skills and expertise is broad: architects, engineers, machinists, welders, electricians, riggers, plumbers, steamfitters, painters, boilermakers and more. Ship-building and repair-related jobs in the county generate $1.25 billion in payroll and contribute $1.75 billion directly and indirectly to the gross regional product in San Diego County.
As part of the Navy’s “Rebalance to the Pacific,” 60 percent of its surface fleet will be based in the Pacific Ocean by 2020, with a sizeable element homeported in San Diego. That means a dramatic and sustained increase in local shipyards for repair, maintenance and modernization of U.S. naval vessels.
In 2016 the Navy ordered contracts with three San Diego shipyards totaling up to $1.3 billion during the next 5 years to repair and modernize warships. General Dynamics-NASSCO, BAE Systems and Continental Maritime have all received contracts. NASSCO is the largest (and only) new-construction shipyard on the West Coast of the United States.
The shipbuilding and repair industries represent a strategic asset on the West Coast and an important economic contributor for the entire San Diego region.
Military service brings a lot of opportunity to those who enlist. In every branch of the military, service members are engaging with new technology and other disciplines that help secure our country’s safety.
Local service members are on the front lines of the battle for new technology.
Marines at Camp Pendleton are testing out high-tech gadgets that could be the future of modern warfare.
Carter Evans reports from behind the scenes in Oceanside.
Eli Smith is a man on a 13,000-mile mission to walk the four corners of the country in an effort to raise awareness about veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Summer is fast approaching and the students in San Diego, both high school and college level, are anxious to get out for the summer and have some fun in the sun. Graduating high schoolers will be preparing for college or for their next journey into adulthood. Yet, there is another group of citizens here in Southern California that will be making a much more complex transition.
The San Diego-based USS Carl Vinson Strike Group was ordered to report to the Western Pacific Ocean this weekend to put it into closer proximity to North Korea, according to U.S. Navy officials
Hundreds of Marines stormed Red Beach on Camp Pendleton on Thursday for their final drill in a two-week long assault training exercise.
They teamed up with their Navy counterparts to create training scenarios that prepare them to respond to overseas crises and conflicts.
CBS News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch shows the assault in action.
Two San Diego-based destroyers are scheduled to leave Friday for deployment to the western Pacific Ocean, the Navy announced Wednesday.
In 1950, Army Sergeant Donald Noehren went to war in Korea and disappeared. After 67 years, he is finally coming home to his oldest living relative in Carlsbad after his remains were identified by the Defense Department.
An Army veteran has been awarded the Bronze Star for his heroism in a Vietnam War battle that left more than 50 U.S. soldiers dead and close to 200 injured.
