Weeknight Anchor, News 8 on The CW San Diego @ 10 p.m.

"The day I graduated from USC, I told myself I would return to Southern California to work and raise my family here. I'm ecstatic that time has come."

Award-winning journalist Eric Kahnert is thrilled to share his passion for reporting stories that make a difference with San Diegans, as anchor of News 8 on The CW San Diego.

Eric arrived to co-anchor the 10 p.m. edition in May 2017, launching KFMB-TV's CW affiliate. Prior to joining News 8, Eric held main anchor duties at KMGH, the ABC affiliate in Denver, Colorado, where he received multiple Emmy® awards for anchoring and reporting. Viewers turned to Eric for some of Colorado's biggest news, investigative, weather and sports stories, including the Aurora theater shooting trial, and numerous destructive and deadly storms and wildfires. Eric also served as weekend anchor at KUSA, the NBC affiliate in Denver, where his live reports were featured on Dateline NBC and CNN. He also anchored at KSTP, the ABC affiliate in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A proud Trojan, Eric has a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Southern California, where he anchored and reported for USC's prestigious Annenberg TV News. Eric was also a member of USC's Skull & Dagger Honor Society, Pi Kappa Alpha, and named "All American," as three-year captain of the university's Division II hockey team (no, not all of Eric's teeth are originals!).

Dedicated to serving the community, Eric created a partnership with Special Olympics Colorado to help improve the lives of people with disabilities. He also produced a weekly franchise raising awareness among teenagers and adults on the deadly effects of distracted driving. He's committed to making a positive impact here in America's finest city.

Eric and his wife, Allison, look forward to raising their three children in our beautiful community. When he's not enjoying quality family time or volunteering, you'll catch him playing hockey or attempting to play a round of golf.