'Shot at Love With Tila Tequlia' Star Ashley McNeely Dead at 35

It's been quite a roller coaster for Zeke Smith, a two-time Survivor contestant, who was outed as a transgender man on-air just weeks before being voted off the competition.
Prince Harry made a surprise visit to two young children battling Batten disease at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, England, on Tuesday.
Having played Alex Dunphy for eight seasons on Modern Family, Ariel Winter has literally grown up on TV. Eleven years old when the show first premiered, Winter has embodied the book-smart, middle child even as she's matured faster than her onscreen character. And despite the character attendin...