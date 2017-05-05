Military service brings a lot of opportunity to those who enlist. In every branch of the military, service members are engaging with new technology and other disciplines that help secure our country’s safety.
Local service members are on the front lines of the battle for new technology.
Marines at Camp Pendleton are testing out high-tech gadgets that could be the future of modern warfare.
Carter Evans reports from behind the scenes in Oceanside.
Eli Smith is a man on a 13,000-mile mission to walk the four corners of the country in an effort to raise awareness about veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Summer is fast approaching and the students in San Diego, both high school and college level, are anxious to get out for the summer and have some fun in the sun. Graduating high schoolers will be preparing for college or for their next journey into adulthood. Yet, there is another group of citizens here in Southern California that will be making a much more complex transition.
The San Diego-based USS Carl Vinson Strike Group was ordered to report to the Western Pacific Ocean this weekend to put it into closer proximity to North Korea, according to U.S. Navy officials
Hundreds of Marines stormed Red Beach on Camp Pendleton on Thursday for their final drill in a two-week long assault training exercise.
They teamed up with their Navy counterparts to create training scenarios that prepare them to respond to overseas crises and conflicts.
CBS News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch shows the assault in action.
Two San Diego-based destroyers are scheduled to leave Friday for deployment to the western Pacific Ocean, the Navy announced Wednesday.
In 1950, Army Sergeant Donald Noehren went to war in Korea and disappeared. After 67 years, he is finally coming home to his oldest living relative in Carlsbad after his remains were identified by the Defense Department.
An Army veteran has been awarded the Bronze Star for his heroism in a Vietnam War battle that left more than 50 U.S. soldiers dead and close to 200 injured.
