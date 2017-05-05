This is sponsored content and was provided by Coleman University

Military service brings a lot of opportunity to those who enlist. In every branch of the military, service members are engaging with new technology and other disciplines that help secure our country’s safety. They are creating networks within their communities that last long after their service has ended. A major part of that opportunity comes from the education that service members receive during their time with the military. The typical service member in the United States is more educated than in previous decades, far surpassing the civilian average. As recently as 2010, it was reported that over 80 percent of enlisted warrant officers in the United States had earned their bachelor’s degree or the equivalent compared to just 30 percent of the civilian population (facethefactsusa.org, 2013).

Applying the knowledge gained from military service to a degree program is easy, and many of the acquired talents from service experience are in high demand. Officers often find that degrees in Nursing, Criminal Justice, Information Science, Engineering, and Computer Science are especially in line with their military experience (MilitaryEducation.org, 2012). In recent years states, including California (National Conference of State Legislatures, 2014), have passed legislation to award academic credit for experience obtained through military service. These awards resulting from Prior Learning Assessments (PLA) can reduce the overall cost of pursuing a higher education degree while also reducing the time that it would take to complete that degree.

Cybersecurity and Software Development are growing fields that require extensive knowledge of the online threats and tactics that outside agents use to attempt to infiltrate a network. The addition of a security clearance is a boost for many service members entering into the civilian work force who want to continue to work with advanced systems that handle network breaches and infiltration. More importantly the benefits available to service members who want to pursue higher education can cover everything from tuition and supplies, to books and housing. Enlisted military and veterans can apply to accredited colleges, universities, junior colleges, and vocational technical schools (todaysmilitary.com, 2017). Each year an average of one million veterans, enlisted service members, and military families take advantage of federal education benefits to pursue higher education. Many institutions in the United States have special counseling centers and programs dedicated to helping with the transition for service members returning to the classroom (New York Times, 2013). Coleman University has its own Veteran Center on campus that offers free services including printing, fresh coffee, a private refrigerator for lunches, a presentation screen, and lockers for personal items. This center also serves as a room for veteran and enlisted students who need a safe place to seclude themselves. We also have a strong faculty and staff veteran community here at Coleman University. Our Associate Dean of Academics is a 24-year Navy Veteran and Cybersecurity expert; our Director of Career Services is a Vietnam War veteran whose mission is to help service members find a great career after they have achieved their educational goals. We at Coleman deeply appreciate and understand the importance of having this type of support on a college campus, and we plan to

keep that part of our community going strong for many years to come. Higher education is a viable option for many veterans and the benefits of achieving a degree that is in line with their experience provide value that cannot be measured.

Each service member is eligible for various types of education assistance and there are a number of ways to find out what you are eligible for. Websites like Todays Military, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Military.com, and Vets.gov are great sources of information.

