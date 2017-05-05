EXCLUSIVE: Pool shooting victim shares his story

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One of the men shot during the pool shooting rampage on Sunday shared his story of terror with CBS News 8.

Thomas Diaz is still recovering from his hospital bed at Scripps Mercy hospital. He was one of seven people shot by Peter Selis during a friend's birthday pool party at La Jolla Crossroads apartments.

"It [bullet] hit me in the side - got my kidney. It's very painful," said the 26-year-old.

Next to Diaz's bedside was Drew Phillips, who was also at the poolside party. The two men had met just minutes before the gunfire erupted.

"Out of nowhere, Istarted hearing fireworks I thought. It wasn't until I seen the guy with the gun," said Diaz.

Diaz said he looked down and saw he had been hit on his side.

"When he told me he was hit, I just picked him up and ran with him," said Phillips.

Once out of the gunfire zone, Phillips laid Diaz down on some grass and put pressure on the injury.

"I was calling my girlfriend ... there were still gunshots going on. She was asking me where I was exactly," said Diaz.

"I just kept hearing shooting, people screaming around, and from there I don't remember the rest."

Their friend, Kion Gould, was hosting the party. He was also shot and recovering at the same hospital. Kion's arm was hit by a bullet as he tried to shield his face.

Diaz admitted he feels anger. "Why do we have to pay for somebody's mistakes?" He also remains thankful. "A lot of things could have happened. Not lucky, just grateful, especially to him [Phillips], too."

Phillips said he does not feel heroic. "I did what i feel anybody in my position would have done."

Sadly, their friend Monique Clark did not survive. She was a mother of three children. Family and friends remembered Clark as a beautiful, funny, feisty, and caring woman.

"Breaks my heart. No one deserves this. These are good people. No one deserves any of this," said Phillips.

If you would like to help out Tomas Diaz with his medical expenses, a GoFundme page has been set up.

Theother victims of Sunday's shooting are expected to survive.

A GoFundMe campaignhas alsohas been established to help the surviving victims with medical expenses.

