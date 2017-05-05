EXCLUSIVE: Pool shooting victim shares his story

One of the men shot during the pool shooting rampage on Sunday shared his story of terror with CBS News 8.
An increase in shark sightings near Southern California beaches, including a recent attack, has a lot of beach-goers on high alert. Some beaches have been closed by lifeguards. CBS News 8's Eric Kahnert reports from La Jolla Shores with what you need to know.
A motorist who rear-ended a vehicle on Interstate 15 near Scripps Poway Parkway, triggering another collision that killed a toddler and her grandmother, was sentenced today to 10 years and four months in prison.
An update on the condition of Leeanne Ericson, the woman who was attacked by a shark Saturday in the waters off of San Onofre in northern San Diego County, was given by her surgeon Friday at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
It's Cinco de Mayo, and the celebrations are already underway. Celebrations will continue through the weekend in Old Town with concerts and more at a family friendly fiesta. CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs with all the details and the biggest myth about the holiday.
This past winter we've seen an incredible amount of rainfall for our region making for lots of grass and flowers but also contributing to a growth in animal sightings.
CBS News 8 paired with Petco Park for Weather Education Day on Thursday, May 4 to teach San Diego school kids about the weather and showcase fun science experiments.
A dozen swimmers from five countries swim from Imperial Beach to Tijuana Friday to raise awareness of immigration issues.