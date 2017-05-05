Green Feast: Jason Mraz in tune with nature on sustainable farm - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Green Feast: Jason Mraz in tune with nature on sustainable farm

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Jason Mraz is a Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter. 

He is also an Oceanside farmer who is passionate about preserving coastal agriculture and farm to table dining. 

Much like Temecula attracts tourists with its wineries, Oceanside hopes to attract visitors to farms with coffee tasting, weddings, locally grown produce and music. 

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff takes a tour of the Mraz Family Farms. 

 

