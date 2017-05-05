Health Care Debate: Protest against Trumpcare - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Health Care Debate: Protest against Trumpcare

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dozens of protesters made their voices heard in Balboa Park Friday over the passage of the American Health Care Act. 

Members of local Indivisible Groups targeted Congressman Duncan Hunter who voted in favor of it. 

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Balboa Park with the backlash. 

