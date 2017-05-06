Officer Involved shooting reviews released

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The District Attorney's Office on Friday released its reviews of five, non-fatal office involved shootings.

Letters and video evidence associated with the cases were also released.

The shootings were found to be justified in each case - including one involving a man who rammed his car into several off-duty Sheriff's deputies in Vista.

It took place in March 2016, in a 7-Eleven parking lot.

Alejandro Blanco pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and other charges. He's scheduled to be sentenced next week.