Officer Involved shooting reviews released

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) -  The District Attorney's Office on Friday released its reviews of five, non-fatal office involved shootings. 

Letters and video evidence associated with the cases were also released. 

The shootings were found to be justified in each case - including one involving a man who rammed his car into several off-duty Sheriff's deputies in Vista. 

It took place in March 2016, in a 7-Eleven parking lot. 

Alejandro Blanco pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and other charges. He's scheduled to be sentenced next week. 

