Charles Barkley Thinks Today's NBA Players Are 'Spoiled Rotten' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Charles Barkley Thinks Today's NBA Players Are 'Spoiled Rotten'

Posted: Updated:

'American Race' host Charles Barkley doesn't want to come off as a grumpy old man, but these kids today.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.