Teen killed in officer-involved shooting at Torrey Pines H.S.

Teen killed in officer-involved shooting at Torrey Pines H.S.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An officer-involved shooting occurred Saturday at Torrey Pines High School in San Diego.
   
Officers were dispatched at 3:27 a.m. to 3710 Del Mar Heights Road, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.
   
Details are still sketchy, but a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during, according to reports.

