EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton Hints at Engagement to Chris Zylka: 'I W - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton Hints at Engagement to Chris Zylka: 'I Want to Spend the Rest of My Life' With Him

Updated: May 6, 2017 1:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.