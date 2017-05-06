Close call as wood flies off truck, hits SUV's windshield

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Terrifying moments for a mother and son after a huge piece of wood flew off a truck in front of them as they were driving on Interstate 805 and slammed into their SUV's windshield Saturday.



Alex Nielsen was driving south on I-805 at Adams Avenue, when a piece of wood flew off a junk hauling truck.

"I thought it was a piece of cardboard, but then when it impacted, it was quite explosive," Nielsen said.

The wood left a gaping hole, wedged into the windshield with cracked glass surrounding it, and one wiper barely hanging on.

Nielsen's mother was riding in the passenger's seat and narrowly averted danger as shards of glass flew right in her face.

"She was quite shaken up and very freaked out. She didn't know if anything had hit her, or if anything had penetrated," he said.

The wood chunk slammed into the side of the SUV, shattering the passenger's glass window. Nielsen said he's just glad his mother wasn't hurt.

A California Highway Patrol tow truck driver was right behind them when the incident happened and was able to call for backup.