San Diego Girl Scouts send cookies to troops overseas

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 100,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies are now on their way to military troops overseas and it was all made possible because of many of you.

Many generous San Diegans donated to "Operation Thin Mint". Hundreds of girl scouts gathered on the flight deck of the U.S.S Midway for the '16th Annual Operation Thin Mint Sendoff Celebration' Friday night.



CBS News 8's Marcella Lee had the honor of emceeing the event, which pays tribute to deployed troops by sending them a little taste of home, along with handwritten notes of thanks from girl scouts.



This cookie season, girl scouts here in San Diego raised enough funds to send nearly 142,000 boxes of cookies to deployed troops all around the world.



Girl Scouts San Diego started 'Operation Thin Mint' in 2001 after the 9-11 attacks to show their support to the military.



Since then, more than 2.7 million boxes have been sent to places including Afghanistan, Kuwait and Singapore.