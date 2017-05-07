Runaway Zebra Leads Police On Lengthy Chase: 'There's No way There's a Zebra in My Backyard'

A Southwest Airlines captain rewarded his one millionth passenger this month on a flight from Denver to Pittsburgh.
A runaway zebra caused quite a stir in Florida after the animal escaped from private property on Friday.
Kitty Schaub, a photographer, decided to do a newborn photo shoot for her 5-year-old daughter’s new kitten.
An Alabama woman is accused of faking cancer terminal cancer for 7 years and receiving $38,000 in donations through online fundraising campaigns, according to reports.
A New Jersey boy’s dad rummaged through heaps of trash to find his 13-year-old son's cell phone, according to reports.
A white Texas police officer has been charged with murder after repeatedly firing a rifle into a moving car near Dallas last week, killing a black teenager who was leaving a party, according to police.
An Illinois woman is accused of trying to poison her 17-month-old stepdaughter with nail polish remover, according to reports.
New details about life on the lam have emerged in the case of the 50-year-old former high school teacher who ran off with one of his students.