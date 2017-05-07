Chula Vista Cinco de Mayo Music Festival rescheduled - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chula Vista Cinco de Mayo Music Festival rescheduled

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) — The Cinco de Mayo Music Festival that was planned to take place Sunday was canceled due to weather conditions.

A spring storm is expected to continue Sunday with the forecast calling for thunder and lightening. Showers could last through Tuesday. 

Representatives cited safety concerns for performers, staff and attendees when announcing the cancellation on Facebook.

The festival is now scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 21. 

