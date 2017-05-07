Chula Vista Cinco de Mayo Music Festival rescheduled

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) — The Cinco de Mayo Music Festival that was planned to take place Sunday was canceled due to weather conditions.
A spring storm is expected to continue Sunday with the forecast calling for thunder and lightening. Showers could last through Tuesday.
Representatives cited safety concerns for performers, staff and attendees when announcing the cancellation on Facebook.
The festival is now scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 21.
A spring storm is expected to bring cooler weather, gusty wind, rain and possibly thunderstorms to San Diego County starting this weekend.
For the third time in Petco Park history, Sunday's Padres game has been rained out, according to team officials.
San Diego police officers shot and killed a 15-year-old Torrey Pines High School student armed with a BB gun Saturday morning, after he apparently called 911 to request officers check the welfare of a male juvenile in the parking lot at the front of the campus, according to homicide detectives.
A 2016 graduate of La Costa Canyon High School has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and other charges in connection with the hazing death of a fraternity brother at Penn State University.
More than 100,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies are now on their way to military troops overseas and it was all made possible because of many of you.
Terrifying moments for a mother and son after a huge piece of wood flew off a truck in front of them as they were driving on Interstate 805 and slammed into their SUV's windshield Saturday.
An Alzheimer's patient from Vista who went missing two weeks ago was found in good condition Friday.
Nine people wanted on outstanding arrest warrants were taken into custody Saturday morning, as law enforcement fanned out across the East County, sheriff's officials said.
The long drought is officially over in California thanks to heavy winter rains. Now, the state is getting ready for an explosion of wildlife.