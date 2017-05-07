Padres game rained out for third time in Petco Park history

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - For the third time in Petco Park history, Sunday's Padres game has been rained out, according to team officials.

Sunday's scheduled 1:40 p.m. series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers has been postponed due to unstable, inclement weather including prolonged rain showers and possible thunder and lightning throughout the afternoon,'' the Padres statement said.

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 2 at 12:40 p.m.

The regularly scheduled game on September 2 against the Dodgers will be pushed from 5:40 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. to better accommodate a double-header.

It's the first rainout at Petco Park since Sunday, July 19, 2015, a span of 134 games. Prior to that, there had been 820 games played at Petco Park since the previous rainout on April 4, 2006.

Tickets for Sunday's game will be valid for the same seats at the new game time, and should be used for ballpark entry on September 2, according to team officials.

"Fans with tickets to both games on September 2 will be asked to exit the ballpark after the first game and reenter for the evening game," the statement said.

There are no refunds for rescheduled games, but tickets may be exchanged prior to the rescheduled game at the Advance Ticket Windows at Petco Park for any remaining game during the 2017 regular season, subject to availability.

