Padres game rained out for third time in Petco Park history

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - For the third time in Petco Park history, Sunday's Padres game has been rained out, according to team officials.
Sunday's scheduled 1:40 p.m. series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers has been postponed due to unstable, inclement weather including prolonged rain showers and possible thunder and lightning throughout the afternoon,'' the Padres statement said.
The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 2 at 12:40 p.m.
The regularly scheduled game on September 2 against the Dodgers will be pushed from 5:40 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. to better accommodate a double-header.
It's the first rainout at Petco Park since Sunday, July 19, 2015, a span of 134 games. Prior to that, there had been 820 games played at Petco Park since the previous rainout on April 4, 2006.
Tickets for Sunday's game will be valid for the same seats at the new game time, and should be used for ballpark entry on September 2, according to team officials.
"Fans with tickets to both games on September 2 will be asked to exit the ballpark after the first game and reenter for the evening game," the statement said.
There are no refunds for rescheduled games, but tickets may be exchanged prior to the rescheduled game at the Advance Ticket Windows at Petco Park for any remaining game during the 2017 regular season, subject to availability.
A spring storm is expected to bring cooler weather, gusty wind, rain and possibly thunderstorms to San Diego County starting this weekend.
For the third time in Petco Park history, Sunday's Padres game has been rained out, according to team officials.
The Cinco de Mayo Music Festival that was planned to take place Sunday was canceled due to weather conditions
The Cinco de Mayo Music Festival that was planned to take place Sunday was canceled due to weather conditions
San Diego police officers shot and killed a 15-year-old Torrey Pines High School student armed with a BB gun Saturday morning, after he apparently called 911 to request officers check the welfare of a male juvenile in the parking lot at the front of the campus, according to homicide detectives.
A 2016 graduate of La Costa Canyon High School has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and other charges in connection with the hazing death of a fraternity brother at Penn State University.
More than 100,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies are now on their way to military troops overseas and it was all made possible because of many of you.
Terrifying moments for a mother and son after a huge piece of wood flew off a truck in front of them as they were driving on Interstate 805 and slammed into their SUV's windshield Saturday.
An Alzheimer's patient from Vista who went missing two weeks ago was found in good condition Friday.
Nine people wanted on outstanding arrest warrants were taken into custody Saturday morning, as law enforcement fanned out across the East County, sheriff's officials said.
The long drought is officially over in California thanks to heavy winter rains. Now, the state is getting ready for an explosion of wildlife.