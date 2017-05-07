1 killed, 2 injured after pickup truck flips in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - One person was killed and two injured when their pickup truck left a highway transition ramp, overturned and landed upside down near the Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Rescue crews were dispatched at 1:32 a.m. to the northbound Interstate 5 transition to the eastbound state Route 78, where the truck's roof was crushed to down to the hood/doorline, trapping three occupants, according to Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Pete Lawrence.

"Fire crews had to travel down a step and muddy embankment during intermittent rain showers in order to get to the vehicle," Lawrence said.

"The first arriving fire personnel attempted to gain access to the victims, but were unable to do so due to the crushed roof and jammed doors."

A second-alarm response was called, sending fire rescue personnel from Vista and Carlsbad. A total of 35 personnel, including two chiefs, six engines, two trucks and four ambulances responded, according to officials.

"An extended extrication effort was initiated involving several units and multiple types of rescue tools, including air bags used to lift the vehicles and the jaws of life," Lawrence said. "After considerable effort, the first victim was extricated at approximately 1:55 a.m. and moved to a waiting ambulance."

Rescue crews gained access to the second victim about five minutes later and after an evaluation by paramedics, was pronounced dead.

"Crews then focused on the final trapped patient and were able to successfully extricate them at 2:11 a.m., 33 minutes after first arriving at the scene," Lawrence said. "They were carried up the embankment to a waiting ambulance and transported to the hospital."

A REACH air ambulance was requested to the scene due to the number and nature of the injuries, but was not used. Both patients went by ground ambulance to a local trauma center.

The operation lasted two hours.