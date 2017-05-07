1 killed, 2 injured in Oceanside crash

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - One person was killed and two injured when their pickup truck left a highway transition ramp, overturned and landed upside down near the Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside Sunday morning, according to fire officials.
Rescue crews were dispatched at 1:32 a.m. to the northbound Interstate 5 transition to the eastbound state Route 78, where the truck's roof was crushed to down to the hood/doorline, trapping three occupants, according to Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Pete Lawrence.
"Fire crews had to travel down a step and muddy embankment during intermittent rain showers in order to get to the vehicle," Lawrence said.
"The first arriving fire personnel attempted to gain access to the victims, but were unable to do so due to the crushed roof and jammed doors."
A second-alarm response was called, sending fire rescue personnel from Vista and Carlsbad. A total of 35 personnel, including two chiefs, six engines, two trucks and four ambulances responded, according to officials.
"An extended extrication effort was initiated involving several units and multiple types of rescue tools, including air bags used to lift the vehicles and the jaws of life," Lawrence said. "After considerable effort, the first victim was extricated at approximately 1:55 a.m. and moved to a waiting ambulance."
Rescue crews gained access to the second victim about five minutes later and after an evaluation by paramedics, was pronounced dead.
"Crews then focused on the final trapped patient and were able to successfully extricate them at 2:11 a.m., 33 minutes after first arriving at the scene," Lawrence said. "They were carried up the embankment to a waiting ambulance and transported to the hospital."
A REACH air ambulance was requested to the scene due to the number and nature of the injuries, but was not used. Both patients went by ground ambulance to a local trauma center.
The operation lasted two hours.
The San Diego County Department of Public Works issued an advisory Sunday morning for motorists that chains are required on Palomar Mountain, as snow began to fall in local mountains.
A man hopped over the counter of a CVS pharmacy in the North Park district Sunday and took some bottles of cough syrup.
One of the men shot during the pool shooting rampage on Sunday shared his story of terror with CBS News 8.
Olympic runner Meb Keflezighi was on hand Tuesday to present Rancho Bernardo High School student Ryan Winters with a $25,000 scholarship from Foot Locker's Scholar Athletes program.
Winters broke his school's pole vaulting record and also scored an near perfect 1500 on his SATs.
He plans to study biomedical engineering at USD.
Olympic runner Meb Keflezighi was on hand Tuesday to present Rancho Bernardo High School student Ryan Winters with a $25,000 scholarship from Foot Locker's Scholar Athletes program.
Winters broke his school's pole vaulting record and also scored a near perfect 1500 on his SATs.
He plans to study biomedical engineering at USD.
One person was killed and two injured when their pickup truck left a highway transition ramp, overturned and landed upside down near the Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside Sunday morning, according to fire officials.
For the third time in Petco Park history, Sunday's Padres game has been rained out, according to team officials.
The Cinco de Mayo Music Festival that was planned to take place Sunday was canceled due to weather conditions
The Cinco de Mayo Music Festival that was planned to take place Sunday was canceled due to weather conditions
San Diego police officers shot and killed a 15-year-old Torrey Pines High School student armed with a BB gun Saturday morning, after he apparently called 911 to request officers check the welfare of a male juvenile in the parking lot at the front of the campus, according to homicide detectives.
A 2016 graduate of La Costa Canyon High School has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and other charges in connection with the hazing death of a fraternity brother at Penn State University.
More than 100,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies are now on their way to military troops overseas and it was all made possible because of many of you.