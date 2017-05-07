Owen and Luke Wilson's Father, Television Pioneer Robert Wilson, Has Died

Debra Messing can't wait to reunite with her Will & Grace costars and crew for the upcoming revival of the show -- and neither can we!
Owen and Luke Wilson's father, Robert Wilson -- a television pioneer in his own right who is celebrated for his work on Dallas' public television affiliate, KERA -- died on Friday after a battling Alzheimer's disease for years.
Chris Pine gets that there are a lot of handsome, scruffy white guys named Chris in pop culture today, and he's tired of the confusion.
Jamie Denbo is calling out a sexist casting call after she was told that she was "too old" to play the wife of a middle-aged man.