Man hops CVS counter to steal cough syrup

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man hopped over the counter of a CVS pharmacy in the North Park district Sunday and took some bottles of cough syrup.

After the man jumped over the counter at 1:35 a.m. at 3151 University Ave. the suspect then raised his jacket and showed the handle of a gun to the store's employees, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

He left the store and was last seen driving eastbound on University Avenue in a gray newer model Nissan Altima, Heims said.

The suspect was described as a dark-skinned black man in his 30s about 5-foot, 8-inches tall weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red beanie, black puffy jacket and camouflage pants or shorts.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.