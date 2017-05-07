Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Adorably Reenact 'Spider-Man' Kis - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Adorably Reenact 'Spider-Man' Kiss on 'Lip Sync Battle' -- Watch!

Updated: May 7, 2017 3:57 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.