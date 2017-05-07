Success Story: Single mom adopts 5 children

It was about a decade ago, when April decided to adopt. The single mom had two biological daughters, but wanted more.
A local 14-year-old girl recently had to switch high schools again - for the third time this school year. Cinnamon is living in an emergency children's shelter right now - pulled away from a school that felt like home and a basketball team that felt like family.
A local 14-year-old girls says if she could have three wishes, they would include: a new cell phone and her own TV in her room - pretty typical for a teenager.
It didn't take long for 10-year-old Cassandra to get the ball rolling, as she learned the rules of mini-golf. And after just a few holes, Cassie, as she likes to be called, began to open up with some knock-knock jokes.
They are a family of nine that gets this question a lot: "They say, 'how many kids?'" said mom Christy.
If a local nine-year-old boy could have any wish in the world, it would be to find a forever home. Angel makes friends easily and is a happy, outgoing boy, but his heart has been broken too many times by adults who have let him down.
The family you're about to meet didn't have plans to adopt. But what started as a helping hand for a friend led to a lifetime of love in the form of two little boys.
He's a 13-year-old boy who's spent nearly half his life in foster care. Ramon would love nothing more than to have a family to come home to and talk about his day with, but he knows he has just a few years left to find a forever home.
He's a 13-year-old boy who's spent nearly half his life in foster care. Ramon would love nothing more than to have a family to come home to and talk about his day with, but he knows he has just a few years left to find a forever home. And that’s why this resilient boy, who likes math, reading, and soccer, stepped out of his comfort zone to be featured on Adopt 8, hoping it leads him to a forever family.
A local teenager has less than three years left, before she ages out of the foster care system. But 15-year-old Symphony says she's not giving up hope just yet that she and her siblings will be able to find a forever home to give them the unconditional love they deserve.