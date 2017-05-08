Fatal crash on southbound I-15 at Carmel Mountain Rd causes majo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fatal crash on southbound I-15 at Carmel Mountain Rd causes major delays

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An overnight fatal crash on southbound Interstate 15 near Carmel Mountain Road caused major traffic delays early Monday morning. As of 7:00 a.m., all lanes were reported open.

Click here for the latest traffic updates >>

A smoking red SUV was spotted on its roof in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Carmel Mountain Road shortly after 12:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The SUV crashed into a black Audi and the driver of the Audi was killed after the collision. The driver of the SUV was injured and transported to the hospital.

The wreck prompted authorities to shut down the southbound freeway and divert traffic onto the carpool lanes between Camino Del Norte and Carmel Valley Road, according to the CHP.

[RELATED: 1 killed, 2 injured after pickup truck flips in Oceanside]

CHP officers said the rain could be a factor in this crash. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.