Fatal crash on southbound I-15 at Carmel Mountain Rd causes major delays

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An overnight fatal crash on southbound Interstate 15 near Carmel Mountain Road caused major traffic delays early Monday morning. As of 7:00 a.m., all lanes were reported open.

A smoking red SUV was spotted on its roof in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Carmel Mountain Road shortly after 12:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The SUV crashed into a black Audi and the driver of the Audi was killed after the collision. The driver of the SUV was injured and transported to the hospital.

The wreck prompted authorities to shut down the southbound freeway and divert traffic onto the carpool lanes between Camino Del Norte and Carmel Valley Road, according to the CHP.

CHP officers said the rain could be a factor in this crash.

Traffic backed up for miles. HOV & two lanes open. Deadly crash between Audi and SUV. I-15 South by Camino Del Norte. Rain to blame. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/rO5ZeKEAUi — Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) May 8, 2017