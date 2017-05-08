Debra Messing Appeals to Ivanka Trump While Accepting Award: 'It's Time to Do Something'

An Oregon woman admitted to supplying gasoline so her friend could kill herself in a fiery explosion that destroyed their shared mobile home, officials said.
A mother was arrested after she allegedly drove drunk with her 8-year-old steering the car, according to reports.
Actress Debra Messing used a moment in the spotlight to make a plea to Ivanka Trump while being honored at the 20174 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.
Believing it was the most humane thing to do, the family of an Iowa nonagenarian told the dying man President Trump was being impeached.
A North Carolina Army veteran accused of fatally shooting a service dog meant to provide emotional support for her post-traumatic stress disorder was found dead of an apparent suicide over the weekend, authorities said.
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown broke down in tears as she gave an impassioned acceptance speech at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night.
Beauty and the Beast dominated much of the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night, but it was the film’s star who made history.
One celebrity among the bevy of stars on the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet is slamming critics who panned her choice of attire for the event.
Two doctors were found dead in their Boston penthouse with their throats cut on Friday night, according to multiple reports.
A brave dad is now recovering after his young sons and nephew told police masked gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in a Florida driveway over the weekend.