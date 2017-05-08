Car crashes into restaurant on Via de la Valle near Del Mar - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car crashes into restaurant on Via de la Valle near Del Mar

DEL MAR (CBS 8) — A car reportedly crashed into the front doors of Flower Child restaurant in the 2600 block of Via de la Valle in North City near Del Mar on Monday morning. 

The call came in around 10:45 a.m. 

Police officers and fire department were on the scene just after 11 a.m. 

The restaurant is located at the Flower Hill Promenade shopping center.

No injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

