Car crashes into restaurant on Via de la Valle near Del Mar

A 15-year-old boy left a suicide note before he was killed by officers after pointing a BB gun at them in a high school parking lot in the dark, police said Monday.
A car reportedly crashed into the front doors of Flower Child restaurant on Via De La Valle in Del Mar on Monday morning. No injuries were reported.
An overnight fatal crash on southbound Interstate 15 near Carmel Mountain Road caused major traffic delays early Monday morning. As of 7:00 a.m., all lanes were reported open.
Crisis response counselors will be at Torrey Pines High School Monday following the death of a 15-year-old student in an officer- involved shooting in a campus parking lot over the weekend.
The week starts with cool temperatures and another round of rain in the forecast. Temperatures will remain on the cool side for Monday.
Military service brings a lot of opportunity to those who enlist. In every branch of the military, service members are engaging with new technology and other disciplines that help secure our country’s safety.
There were a lot of touching reunions Sunday at Rady Children's Hospital. Doctors and nurses in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or NICU reconnected with the children whose lives they helped save and their families.
The San Diego Botanic Garden is offering an experience that comes only once in a decade.
Visitors on Sunday were treated to a rare demonstration of cork harvesting by Cal Poly biology professor Matt Ritter who carefully removed the outer bark of a live cork oak tree.
Cork is only harvested once every ten years, so as not to harm the trees.
Shark attacks are on the rise along the California coast.
There have been a number of frightening and dangerous encounters - including one here in San Diego.
Carter Evans has more the increase in sightings and what may be causing them.
