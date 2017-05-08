New Claims Made in Alleged Cover-Up of Penn State Frat Death: 'Make Sure the Pledges Keep Quiet'

The world is on edge as North Korea threatens America with a nuclear attack, and many are imagining the unthinkable.
Meghan Markle’s half-sister believes her actress sibling has exactly what it takes to be a member of the royal family.
A fraternity brother who claims he witnessed the hazing death of a fraternity pledge at Penn State University is breaking the organization's so-called code of silence.
An Indiana inmate who reportedly managed to slip past prison personnel Friday has been placed back behind bars after days of hiding in the ceiling, officials said Sunday.