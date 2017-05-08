Free tuberculosis testing for people who may have been exposed at Naval Base Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Navy is scheduled to begin providing free tuberculosis testing Tuesday for people who may have been exposed to the disease over the last six months at Naval Base Point Loma.
The testing is scheduled to be held at the base's Old Town Complex, where people might have been exposed to TB between Oct. 1 last year and Jan. 31 in Building OT3, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.
County health officials said more potential exposures could have taken place between Feb. 1 and April 7 at the Topside section of the base, in Building 40. Testing there is scheduled for May 15 and 16, in the auditorium.
"Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,'' said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. "Most people who are exposed to TB do not develop the disease.''
She said it's important to find out who has been exposed because treatment can minimize the chance of developing active TB.
People who would like more information are asked to call county TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621.
Last year, 258 TB cases were reported in San Diego County, up from 234 the year before. So far this year, 68 cases have been reported.
In general, the number of cases in the region has fallen since 2001, though there have been some fluctuations from year to year.
The Navy is scheduled to begin providing free tuberculosis testing Tuesday for people who may have been exposed to the disease over the last six months at Naval Base Point Loma.
Teen members of the South Bay Youth 4 Change will speak before the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday afternoon in an effort to have marijuana and controlled substances added to the city's social host ordinance.
The San Diego-based guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain collided with a South Korean fishing vessel Tuesday while conducting routine operations in international waters.
JCompany Youth Theatre is a nationally recognized youth theatre program. You've seen them perform on our morning show before and they'll knock your socks off again!
A dedication ceremony is scheduled Tuesday in Poway for an 11-foot-high statue honoring deceased Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Gwynn.
It'll be mostly cloudy in San Diego County Tuesday with possible rain showers throughout the region and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms in areas other than the coast.
Dozens of protesters on Monday called on voters to "repeal and replace" Congressman Darrell Issa for his stand on Trumpcare.
Local archaeologists are up in arms over the looting of Native American artifacts across San Diego County. In some cases, the illegal activity is getting posted online for all to see.
For a Vista mother of four, it was supposed to be a one-time project when she turned her husband's firefighting fabric into a bag.