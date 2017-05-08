Former Mayor Filner talks about his downfall on AM 760

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Disgraced former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner hit the radio airwaves Monday.

Filner, who resigned amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment, visited The Mike Slater Show on AM 760 to talk about his new book, "Trumping Trump: Making Progressives Great Again."

Miles Himmel was filling in for Mike Slater and spoke to Filner about the book, politics and his resignation amid scandal.

CBS News 8's Marcella Lee reported on highlights of the interview.