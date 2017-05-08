Agencies raid animal hospital in San Marcos - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Agencies raid animal hospital in San Marcos

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A popular San Marcos animal hospital was raided by investigators Monday morning. 

The DEA said it is assisting in the investigation, and will be looking a the hospital's controlled substance dispensing practices. The agency said it could not comment any further on the investigation. 

CBS News 8's Eric Kahnert has been on the scene all day and reports with the latest information. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.