Fire meets fashion and the results are red hot

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For a Vista mother of four, it was supposed to be a one-time project when she turned her husbands firefighting fabric into a bag. 

Since then, the one-time project has resulted in the making of 6,000 bags. 

Every firefighter turnout bag comes with a Niki Rasor Patch. A portion of the proceeds are donated to a fund for widows, orphans and disabled firemen. 

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff traveled to Oceanside where fire gear is turned into fashion. 

