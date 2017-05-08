Fire meets fashion and the results are red hot

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For a Vista mother of four, it was supposed to be a one-time project when she turned her husbands firefighting fabric into a bag.

Since then, the one-time project has resulted in the making of 6,000 bags.

Every firefighter turnout bag comes with a Niki Rasor Patch. A portion of the proceeds are donated to a fund for widows, orphans and disabled firemen.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff traveled to Oceanside where fire gear is turned into fashion.