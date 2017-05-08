Outsourcing San Diego's animal services?

San Diego County is considering a controversial new plan to outsource its animal services department.
For a Vista mother of four, it was supposed to be a one-time project when she turned her husbands firefighting fabric into a bag.
Students and staffers at Torrey Pines High School began their week Monday under a pall of grief and sorrow over the death of a suicidal student who was shot by police when he pointed a BB pistol during a Saturday predawn confrontation at the campus.
A 15-year-old boy killed by police after pointing a BB gun at them wrote a suicide note indicating he planned to have officers shoot him, authorities said Monday.
Tuna-canning company Bumble Bee Foods has agreed to pay a $25 million fine after pleading guilty to conspiring with competitors to fix prices, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.
The week starts with cool temperatures and another round of rain in the forecast. Temperatures will remain on the cool side for Monday.
People at Naval Base Point Loma over the last six months may have been exposed to tuberculosis, San Diego County health officials reported Monday.
Faced with the prospect of both local and national funding cuts, leaders of San Diego arts and culture organizations Monday urged the City Council to maintain financial support in the fiscal year that begins July 1.