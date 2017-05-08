Outsourcing San Diego's animal services?

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — San Diego County is considering a controversial new plan to outsource its animal services department.

And not everyone is happy with the idea.

County animal services employees say the county wants to get out of the animal control business and are currently taking bids from other organizations to outsource the service.

They say the leading candidate is the San Diego Humane Society.

"When it comes to animal sheltering I think the Humane Society has an idea of what they're doing, but when it comes to the animal control end of things they have no idea what they're doing," said animal care attendant Janine Marr.

County employees say there's more to animal control that adoptions, and the experience they have is key in dealing with a wide range of animals.

"We've done possums stuck in a rat glue trap. Rattle snakes, cats, dogs.... a camel. We've done a camel," said Marr.

They also worry about their jobs, benefits and pensions.

"That's hundreds of employees without jobs," Marr said.

County officials say nothing has been decided yet and at the end of the day they need to do what is best for taxpayers.

"We've asked if we can redo our budget. If this is a budget issue, talk to us - let's see what we can do to fix this, but getting rid of us isn't the solution," said Marr.

Protestors say they plan on reaching out to the County Board of Supervisors, and are going to invite all of them to shadow animal service employees while they're working in the field.