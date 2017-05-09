Protesters call to 'repeal and replace' Congressman Issa

It'll be mostly cloudy in San Diego County Tuesday with possible rain showers throughout the region and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms in areas other than the coast.
Dozens of protesters on Monday called on voters to "repeal and replace" Congressman Darrell Issa for his stand on Trumpcare.
Local archaeologists are up in arms over the looting of Native American artifacts across San Diego County. In some cases, the illegal activity is getting posted online for all to see.
A dedication ceremony is scheduled Tuesday in Poway for an 11-foot-high statue honoring deceased Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Gwynn.
For a Vista mother of four, it was supposed to be a one-time project when she turned her husband's firefighting fabric into a bag.
The nation's most prominent domestic violence hotline reports a sharp increase in calls from abuse victims struggling with issues related to their immigration status.
Additional influxes of storm-driven sewage out of Baja California prompted authorities Monday to expand a border-area ocean pollution warning to include the entire shoreline of Imperial Beach.
More rain, more problems for San Diego streets. This weekend's storm did little to diminish a bumper crop of potholes that formed this winter. CBS News 8's Heather Hope reports from Kearny Mesa with a look at some of the new craters opened up by the weekend's deluge.
San Diego County is considering a controversial new plan to outsource its animal services department.