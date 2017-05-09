EXCLUSIVE: Simone Biles Addresses Viral 'Gold Medal' Comment: 'I - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Simone Biles Addresses Viral 'Gold Medal' Comment: 'I Don't Know What More I Can Do'

Updated: May 8, 2017 11:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.