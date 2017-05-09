Cruiser USS Lake Champlain collides with South Korean fishing vessel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego-based guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain collided with a South Korean fishing vessel Tuesday while conducting routine operations in international waters.



The U.S. Navy and South Korea Coast Guard have launched an investigation into the non-injury mishap and damage assessments are underway for both the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser and the 60- to 70-foot long fishing vessel, according to the Navy.



The 568-foot-long Lake Champlain departed Naval Base San Diego Jan. 6 to join the Carl Vinson Strike Group, which includes the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, embarked Carrier Air Wing 2, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy.