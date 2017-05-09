California asks federal taxpayers to fund repairs at dam

An overnight fatal crash on southbound Interstate 15 near Carmel Mountain Road caused major traffic delays early Monday morning.
San Diego's district attorney has been ordered to return more than $100,000 seized from a medical marijuana businessman and his family, 15 months after drug agents raided the company and didn't charge anyone with a crime.
A dedication ceremony was held Tuesday at Lake Poway for an 11-foot-high statue honoring deceased Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Gwynn.
The entire Imperial Beach shoreline remained closed Tuesday after storm-driven sewage out of Baja California was likely pushed into the area by recent rains.
The Navy is scheduled to begin providing free tuberculosis testing Tuesday for people who may have been exposed to the disease over the last six months at Naval Base Point Loma.
Teen members of the South Bay Youth 4 Change will speak before the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday afternoon in an effort to have marijuana and controlled substances added to the city's social host ordinance.
The San Diego-based guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain collided with a South Korean fishing vessel Tuesday while conducting routine operations in international waters.
JCompany Youth Theatre is a nationally recognized youth theatre program. You've seen them perform on our morning show before and they'll knock your socks off again!
It'll be mostly cloudy in San Diego County Tuesday with possible rain showers throughout the region and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms in areas other than the coast.