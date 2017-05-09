EXCLUSIVE: David Ross Opens Up About His Emotional Night on 'DWT - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: David Ross Opens Up About His Emotional Night on 'DWTS': 'You're Going to Make Me Cry Again!'

Updated: May 9, 2017 11:56 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.