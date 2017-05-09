Bikers Escort Grieving Mom to Funeral After Her Motorcycle Fanatic Son Lost Battle With Rare Disease

Melissa Kayser had lost hope of becoming a mom after having nine miscarriages – until her older sister stepped in.
A parade of more than 30 tough-guy bikers escorted an Idaho mom to her son’s funeral when she was feeling less like her toughest self.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author behind the latest biography on Barack Obama has revealed his effort to construct the most comprehensive story on the 44th American president.
A 911 call placed hours after authorities say a Penn State freshman suffered a fall during a fraternity hazing ritual appears to show little urgency for the student who later died.
A Connecticut woman got an unexpected and terrifying knock on her door last week while she was making brownies, as a bear came by to see what she was doing.
Two pen pals with a long relationship on paper have elevated their friendship to real life after 42 years of correspondence.