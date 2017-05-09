Does Caitlyn Jenner Have a Future in Politics? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Does Caitlyn Jenner Have a Future in Politics?

Posted: Updated:

James asks Caitlyn Jenner, a famous republican, about her frustrations with the party and the possibility of running for office in the future, and learns she is overdue for a round of golf with President Trump.

